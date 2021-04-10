Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown stock opened at $104.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $105.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.05 and a 200-day moving average of $93.61.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Crown announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

