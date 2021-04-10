Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 92.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,389 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of STORE Capital worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,748,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,074,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,488,000 after purchasing an additional 174,201 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,886,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,079,000 after purchasing an additional 84,232 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,442,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,211,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,164,000 after purchasing an additional 100,112 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STOR opened at $34.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 72.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

