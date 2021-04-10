Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 21,687 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 699,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,687 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 158,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.66 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

