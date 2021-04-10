Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes $8.17 Million Position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUCRU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUCRU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 766,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,198,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,255,000.

Get Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition alerts:

EUCRU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $11.17.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUCRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUCRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.