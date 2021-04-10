Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $7.89 Million Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.10% of Sensata Technologies worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 351.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,006,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,438,000 after buying an additional 783,772 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,293,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,205,000 after purchasing an additional 554,548 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,827,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,382,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 977,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,575,000 after purchasing an additional 509,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,698,000 after purchasing an additional 499,242 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

NYSE:ST opened at $58.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.