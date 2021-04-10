Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $9.81 Million Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 95,324 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $9,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of -97.88 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Truist Financial cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.93.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $87,077.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,080.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 585,048 shares of company stock valued at $38,524,077. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

