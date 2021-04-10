MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,264 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $39,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $152.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.69. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.96 and a 1 year high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $388.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.60 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. Analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $848,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $164,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $568,279.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,211 shares of company stock worth $3,012,755 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

