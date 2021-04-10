Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,855 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $43,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 369.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,512,000 after purchasing an additional 225,236 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 90,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,071,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $115.69 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $115.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.01.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $10,049,711.66. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $2,720,142.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,201.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

