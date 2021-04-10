ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) Shares Up 1.4%

ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) shares shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.07 and last traded at $23.07. 36,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 39,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 4.01% of ATAC US Rotation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

