Insider Selling: Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Sells $571,578.60 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 25,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $571,578.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,893.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Russell Diez-Canseco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vital Farms alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $400,999.77.

On Thursday, January 28th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $361,486.29.

VITL stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $19.49 and a one year high of $43.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.24.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.