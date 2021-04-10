Insider Selling: Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) CEO Sells 11,653 Shares of Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) CEO Manish Chandra sold 11,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $492,688.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,653 shares in the company, valued at $492,688.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Poshmark stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. Poshmark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.59 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.08.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Poshmark from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Poshmark from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Poshmark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.