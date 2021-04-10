Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ETCMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eutelsat Communications from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ETCMY opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. Eutelsat Communications has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $3.28.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

