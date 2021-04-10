Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Citizens Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $195.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citizens Financial Services has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $65.00.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

