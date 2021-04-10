ORIX (NYSE:IX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $93.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ORIX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of IX stock opened at $83.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. ORIX has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $91.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.56.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.52%. Analysts forecast that ORIX will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IX. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 388,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,025,000 after purchasing an additional 29,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIX in the third quarter worth about $741,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 31,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in ORIX by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 61,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

