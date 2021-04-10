Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,920 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $54,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,929 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. Aravt Global LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 344,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Black Knight by 528.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 135,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 113,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Black Knight by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.76 and its 200 day moving average is $85.41. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.06 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BKI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.24.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

