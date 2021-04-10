Schroder Investment Management Group Has $56.78 Million Stock Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 98.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090,969 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.36% of HollyFrontier worth $56,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 47.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

NYSE:HFC opened at $35.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average is $27.86. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.