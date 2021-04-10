Stifel Financial Corp Buys 5,447 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,597,000 after purchasing an additional 131,433 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,240,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,437,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 659,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $21,647,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SIX opened at $46.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.29. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada.

