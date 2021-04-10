Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,104,000 after purchasing an additional 145,163 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 21.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 192,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 34,298 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 453.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 75,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.93. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $12.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.0714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

