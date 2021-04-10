Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $222,000 Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,372 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,455,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,509,000 after acquiring an additional 861,068 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 363,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 231,048 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $2,443,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 247,758.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 198,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 198,207 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $2,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Shares of MTDR opened at $23.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81. Matador Resources has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

