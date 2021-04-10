Insider Selling: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $181,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $22.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 231,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

