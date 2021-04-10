Insider Buying: Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) CFO Buys $252,930.00 in Stock

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $85.19 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,874,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,348,000 after buying an additional 35,590 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 98.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 375,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,586,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 513,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,607,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

