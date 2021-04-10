Brokerages Expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). MEI Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MEIP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEI Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

In other MEI Pharma news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.