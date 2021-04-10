Brokerages Expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Brokerages forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). MEI Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MEIP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEI Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

In other MEI Pharma news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

