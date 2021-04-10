Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $91.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Shares of Tompkins Financial stock opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.73. Tompkins Financial has a one year low of $53.32 and a one year high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.83 million. Equities analysts predict that Tompkins Financial will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 40.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 333.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth $501,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 57.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

