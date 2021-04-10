Calix (NYSE:CALX) PT Raised to $52.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CALX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BWS Financial started coverage on Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a sell rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Calix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.36.

Get Calix alerts:

Shares of CALX stock opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.07 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Calix by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.