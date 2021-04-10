SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Shares of SKM opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.01.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 5.85%. Analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 4th quarter worth about $46,956,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,164,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,513,000 after acquiring an additional 448,566 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,067,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 4th quarter worth about $2,610,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,570,000 after acquiring an additional 84,892 shares in the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

