Zacks: Analysts Expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.52. Hanmi Financial posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 425%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.03 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%.

HAFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 64,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $616.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

