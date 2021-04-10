Analysts Expect PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) to Post -$0.56 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) to post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PolyPid.

Get PolyPid alerts:

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ PYPD opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. PolyPid has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in PolyPid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in PolyPid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $931,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PolyPid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in PolyPid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in PolyPid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. 3.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PolyPid (PYPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.