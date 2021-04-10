Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LIGHT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Signify and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €36.57 ($43.03).

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a 52-week low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 52-week high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.