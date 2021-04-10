Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Price Target Raised to C$2.15 at Raymond James

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$1.85 to C$2.15 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

CVE QST opened at C$2.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.15. The stock has a market cap of C$57.56 million and a PE ratio of -30.00. Questor Technology has a fifty-two week low of C$1.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 12.09.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

