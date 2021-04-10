Barclays Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €195.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €182.00 ($214.12) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Pernod Ricard currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €174.08 ($204.80).

EPA:RI opened at €168.55 ($198.29) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €160.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €154.17.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

