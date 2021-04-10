Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New Investment in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,013 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 1,344.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,152,479.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $472,899.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,868 shares of company stock worth $4,652,107. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $18.31 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

