Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,671 shares in the company, valued at $893,247. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $353,472.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.36.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $62.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average of $62.46.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $383.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.50 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. Analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

