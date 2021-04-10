Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth $6,042,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $427,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,823,974.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $89.66 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,120.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.35.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.