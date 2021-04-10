Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New Investment in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KTOS shares. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $293,741.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $42,864.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,945 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,656. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

KTOS opened at $28.12 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 703.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

