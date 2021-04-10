ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $220,000 Stock Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in 2U were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 2U by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in 2U by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in 2U by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. 2U has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of TWOU opened at $39.75 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.00.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $895,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,931.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $162,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,902 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.