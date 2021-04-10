ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DMS. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Digital Media Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Media Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Digital Media Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Media Solutions by 3,150.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Media Solutions news, major shareholder Lion Capital (Guernsey) Bridge sold 5,624,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $53,374,436.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Digital Media Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Digital Media Solutions in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of DMS stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $15.27.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $102.63 million during the quarter.

Digital Media Solutions Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career.

