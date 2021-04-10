Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Stock Position Decreased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSEM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $37.50 in a report on Monday, January 18th.

TSEM opened at $30.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $345.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.