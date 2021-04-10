ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,680,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 189,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Gartner by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Gartner by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IT opened at $188.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.56 and a 52-week high of $191.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 79.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.38.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at $228,056,102.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

