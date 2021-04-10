Credit Suisse AG Invests $625,000 in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,006,000 after acquiring an additional 670,366 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 68.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,010,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 410,495 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $21,741,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 391,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $7,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $922.43 million, a P/E ratio of -223.33 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on STRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

In related news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $61,524.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

