Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Redwood Trust worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 13.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 34,230 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 215.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 47,495 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1,258.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 147,176 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Shares of RWT opened at $10.37 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.51%.

In other Redwood Trust news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.69.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.