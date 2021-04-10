The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SiTime were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after buying an additional 26,653 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 36,830 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SITM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

SITM opened at $99.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.55 and a beta of 0.75. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $151.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.96.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $278,344.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,273,179.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $111,663.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,138 shares of company stock worth $1,801,733. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.