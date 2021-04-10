Credit Suisse AG Buys 14,916 Shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Kimball International worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kimball International by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,664 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Kimball International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Kimball International by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 416,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 163,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kimball International by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 125,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Kimball International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 498,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 52,136 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimball International alerts:

NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $13.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.86. Kimball International, Inc. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $14.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 5.20%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Kimball International Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.