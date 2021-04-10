Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $14.65 Million Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iStar were worth $14,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in iStar by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iStar by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iStar by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iStar during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iStar by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAR opened at $18.17 on Friday. iStar Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $18.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.82.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.33. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. On average, analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

STAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

