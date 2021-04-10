Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Sells $954,598.62 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Jill Simeone sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $954,598.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,039.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $218.57 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.59 and its 200 day moving average is $177.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 121.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.09.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

