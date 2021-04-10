Raymond James Trims Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Target Price to $45.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MAXN. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $29.32. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.21. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

