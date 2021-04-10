Soren Abildgaard Sells 2,549 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $352,654.15.

NYSE ZEN opened at $144.34 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

