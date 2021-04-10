OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ONEW. Raymond James boosted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.57.

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $637.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $214.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.26 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $263,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $60,405.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,725.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,831 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

