The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

RMR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.97. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $44.16.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $156.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.20 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 92,400.0% during the first quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

