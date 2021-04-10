Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Sells $459,370.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 1,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $459,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

George Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, George Hu sold 1,116 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.10, for a total transaction of $384,015.60.

On Friday, February 19th, George Hu sold 7,652 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $3,252,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, George Hu sold 7,618 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.78, for a total transaction of $3,296,918.04.

On Thursday, February 11th, George Hu sold 2,174 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.98, for a total transaction of $932,602.52.

On Tuesday, February 9th, George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00.

TWLO opened at $368.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.66 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.71 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.23.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 103.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 3.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $449,000. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Twilio by 4.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 359,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,803,000 after buying an additional 13,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $5,908,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

