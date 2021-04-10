Insider Selling: Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Insider Sells 14,072 Shares of Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) insider Douglas Kerr sold 14,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $423,426.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 340,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,556.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Douglas Kerr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Douglas Kerr sold 11,267 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $310,743.86.

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. Generation Bio Co. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $55.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Generation Bio by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Generation Bio by 571.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GBIO shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

